Community vaccination clinics continue

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials continue to vaccinate residents against COVID-19. The following dates and locations are open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome. Residents can register online at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The clinics noted with (DT) will offer the chance to be entered into a drawing to win 2 tickets to an upcoming Dayton Dragons game, courtesy of Greene County Public Health. Those clinics with (ODM) will offer a $50 gift card to all Medicaid patients ages 18 and older who receive their vaccine at the clinic. Medicaid patients who receive the $50 gift card are not eligible to enter the drawing for the Dragons tickets.

July 10

Spring Valley Shooting Range & Education Center, 3570 Houston Rd., Waynesville, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 12

Fairborn YMCA, 300 Central Ave., Fairborn, 12-6 p.m. (DT)

July 13

Jamestown Public Library, 86 Seaman Dr., Jamestown, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (DT)

July 14

Sugarcreek Township Administrative Building, 2090 Ferry Rd., Bellbrook, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (DT)

July 14

Bellbrook Community Center, 51 S. East St., Bellbrook, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (ODM)

July 15

Xenia FISH Food Pantry, 774 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. (ODM) (DT)

July 16

Fairborn FISH Food Pantry, 1149 N. Broad St., Fairborn, 12:30–4 p.m. (ODM) (DT)

July 17

Downtown Yellow Springs, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (DT)

July 19

Gaston E. Lewis Alumni Multiplex at Wilberforce University, 1055 N. Bickett Rd., Wilberforce, 1–3 p.m. (ODM) (DT)

July 21

One Bistro, Community Meal, 87 E. Main St., Xenia, 4–7 p.m. (ODM) (DT)

The Ohio Department of Health Mobile Vaccination Unit will be at the July 12-17 clinics. First and second doses will be available at all of the above locations. Residents who receive their first dose at one of these locations will receive the date and location to return for their second dose. Students ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Clinics will also be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday afternoon throughout July at the main office of Greene County Public Health located at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

For more information about Greene County Public Health, call 937-374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info. For COVID-19 related questions, send an email to covid19@gcph.info.