County board of elections has new director

XENIA — Greene County Board of Elections has a new director.

At its reorganization meeting this week, Alisha Beeler was selected as the director, while former director Llyn McCoy was named deputy director. The Ohio Revised Code requires such reorganization periodically.

Beeler comes to Greene County from Washington. In her last position there, she was a pre-trial services officer with the superior court. Beeler was an office manager too.

She feels good about now being a part of the Greene County community.

“I love it so far. I love Ohio,” Beeler said. “I have been in Fairborn for six weeks. I am very excited to get to learn everything.”

Beeler is not new to working for a county. In Washington, she worked for a county for 15-years.

“I could not go any further. So, I focused on looking for a job out of state,” Beeler said. “With my experience, it would be good working for county government.”

Over the course of her career, Beeler has accomplished a lot.

“I created our mentor program from the ground up for our veterans treatments court. I ran for the state house of representatives in 2020,” she said.

During her last five years with the county, Beeler earned three master’s degrees and started working on her PhD.

In her new role as director, Beeler has one specific goal.

“I am hoping to create a more professional office for the voters and for the employees,” she said.

Although Beeler has not been in Greene County and Fairborn long, she has noticed differences between the area and Washington. She said that the attitudes of people have been completely different.

“Everyone is incredibly nice. Every interaction I have had with people has been pleasant,” Beeler said. “This will be my very first time voting in-person and I am very excited about that.”

Beeler has a positive outlook on her ability to be able to get along with members of all political parties and also with the general public.

“I am a people person. I get along with everyone,” Beeler said. “Being a Republican, I came from a predominately democrat-infused court. My best friends back home are democrats. Therefore, that will not be a problem.”

During the reorganization, Doris Adams was named chairman of the board. The person chosen to fill the position had to be a member of the opposite party of the director.

After four roll call votes were taken, a 2-2 tie remained. Rules state that such a situation calls for the position to be reverted to the board member with the least amount of time to serve on the board, which was Adams.

