Two from county indicted in drug conspiracy

DAYTON — Two Greene County residents were among eight individuals charged by a federal grand jury June 8.

Mark Turner, 42, of Xenia, and Clemente Quezada, 38, of Fairborn, along with six others, were indicted for their alleged participation in a narcotics conspiracy involving at least 14 kilograms of fentanyl destined for resale in Clark, Greene, Hamilton and Montgomery counties.

The 13-count indictment alleges that between December 2020 until June 2021, the defendants used a network of sellers in southern Ohio to distribute kilogram quantities of opioids from supply sources in Mexico and the western United States. The co-conspirators allegedly used a series of properties throughout southern Ohio to process, store, and distribute controlled substances and their resulting cash proceeds, according to a release from Acting United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel, Southern District of Ohio.

Officials allege as part of the conspiracy, one defendant, under the guise of her profession as a truck driver, transported thousands of dollars in cash to sources of drug supply in Mexico and the western United States.

“This is a sophisticated, alleged drug trafficking organization that stretched from the Mexican border to southern Ohio. We believe this group, and others who we are working to bring to justice, are responsible for trafficking a significant amount of fentanyl into southern Ohio,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “Fentanyl remains a significant threat to this region. DEA and our law enforcement partners are intensifying efforts to go after those who exchange the suffering of thousands for their own personal gain.”

Others charged were Isai David Navarro-Rivas, 44, Calexico, Calif; Juana Elvira-Arrechea Gilbert, 60, San Diego; Edson Cruz-Medina, 32, Springfield; Tiun Todd, 37, Cincinnati; Jonathan Lopez, 31, Cincinnati; and Erick Collins, 36, Cincinnati.

Each of the defendants is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, a crime punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison, the release said.

Deputy Criminal Chief Brent G. Tabacchi and Assistant United States Attorney Amy M. Smith are representing the United States in this case.