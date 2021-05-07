London Bishop | Greene County News
Fairborn residents steadily turned out for the first farmer’s market of the year despite the windy weather.
The Fairborn farmers market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May until October at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue.
