London Bishop | Greene County News Fairborn residents steadily turned out for the first farmer’s market of the year despite the windy weather.

The Fairborn farmers market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May until October at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue.


