Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame seeking nominations

XENIA — The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame committee is accepting nominations for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

The public is encouraged to nominate Greene County women, living or deceased, who deserve recognition for contributions they have made in their home county. Nominees must have been born in Greene County or are currently residing in the county for at least 10 years. Nominations are being accepted through June 30.

The 40th Annual Recognition Day event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Walnut Grove Country Club, following public health guidelines at that time. Previous honoree Gussie Jones will be the featured speaker. The Women’s Hall of Fame is endorsed by the Greene County Commission.

“We look forward to celebrating and honoring women who make a difference in our communities for the 40th year in a row,” according to a release from the committee.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization by completing the nomination form in detail. Forms must be submitted on paper copies and returned via U.S. mail to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, PO Box 703, Fairborn, Ohio 45324 along with a $5 fee. All nominations must be received on or before June 30. Nomination forms are available at www.co.greene.oh.us. Click on “Our Community” and scroll down the menu to “Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame.” Information regarding the selection process, suggestions about providing additional letters of support, and a list of previous inductees are also posted on that website.

For paper nomination forms or more information about becoming involved in planning, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805.