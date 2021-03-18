Area schools planning for prom, graduation

XENIA — With the news that some COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened, area schools have started to think about in-person graduations and proms.

Here’s an alphabetical look at what Greene County schools are planning.

Beavercreek will have both annual events, according to district public relations specialist Ryan Gilding.

“We are currently going through plans for both events and will release specifics when finalized,” he said. “I anticipate that we will begin communicating out about those two events in a couple of weeks.”

Bellbrook High School Principal David Hann said both a prom and a graduation ceremony are currently in the planning process.

“It is hard to tell what each will look like,” he said, stressing that the school is waiting on guidelines from the governor’s office.

Bellbrook’s prom will be open to juniors and seniors only. It is tentatively scheduled to take place on April 17.

“COVID guidelines will be in place,” Hann said.

As far as Bellbrook’s graduation ceremony goes, the event normally takes place at Trent Arena in Kettering. However, Hann said the ceremony may have to end up taking place at Bellbrook High School’s football stadium.

“If weather is a concern, we will do the ceremony indoors,” Hann said.

The career center has scheduled its senior recognition ceremony for May 25 at the Nutter Center, according to Public Information Administrator Ron Bolender.

“We don’t know what that’s going to look like,” he said, regarding logistics and capacity.

Cedar Cliff schools will have graduation at Cedarville University and a prom of some type. Superintendent Chad Mason said the graduation will be fairly normal.

“We are small, so we think we can get all folks who want to attend under guidelines for spectator attendance,” he said.

Fairborn will be having in person graduation and prom plans are underway.

Greeneview will host its graduation at Cedarville University as it has done in the past, Superintendent Isaac Seevers said. A decision on how many guests will be allowed will be made as guidelines are released.

As for prom, the students came up with a progressive prom that moved between the school facilities, Seevers said. Students would be in small groups of 20-25 to allow for spacing and transportation would be provided.

If it’s possible, a regular prom will be held at Athletes in Action’s Schindler Center with masks and social distancing.

“If we feel like that is not safe or feasible then we will do the progressive prom idea,” Seevers said. “Our decision will be made soon. Like all other things this year, we are going to be creative to provide opportunities for our students in the safest way possible.”

Legacy Christian Academy is planning an in-person prom and graduation, according to admissions director Heather Bright. The prom will likely be outdoors on the Legacy campus, while graduation will be at Patterson Park Church with a limited number of guests.

Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School principal Jack Hatert said that Yellow Springs is tentatively planning for prom sometime in late May. The details have yet to be ironed out, but one thing that’s for sure is that the event will most likely be outdoors.

“We don’t want to do anything that’s unsafe, but we also realize how much these kids have lost,” Hatert said. “Our seniors would have been unable to have prom either their junior or senior year.”

Graduation will also likely take place outside and have more of a traditional feel than last year. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony would be postponed. Something that will look similar to last year is the senior “clap out.”

“Normally, seniors walk the hallway and students clap as they walk out of the building,” Hatert said. “Last year, instead, we did a town clap out where they drove through the village and graduates were given applause.”

Additionally, the school is going to grid off part of the property so that seniors will have a space to decorate with their families.

The school is closely monitoring coronavirus numbers in the village and the state as these dates approach.

“Hopefully by then numbers will continue to drop and vaccines will be more readily available,” Hatert said.

Xenia has scheduled its prom for May 8 and graduation for May 26.

“Again, we anticipate that there may be some limits placed on this event, and we will work to plan a celebration within those guidelines,” communications coordinator Kristy Creel said of commencement. Details about the prom are still being finalized, but the event will not look as it did in the past, according to Creel.

Carroll High School did not return multiple requests for comment.

