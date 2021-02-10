GCPH moves vaccine clinics to Russ Research Center

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Greene County Public Health will begin hosting its COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at Ohio University’s Russ Research Center at 2730 Indian Ripple Road.

GCPH had previously been holding its vaccination clinics at the old Greene County Career Center just outside of Xenia on West Enon Road. Due to available space and future sale of the property, public health officials began looking for another facility that could accommodate more people and bring them indoors out of the elements and frigid temperatures. GCPH officials announced Monday the partnership with Russ Research Center.

Founded by Fritz J. and Dolores H. Russ, the Russ Research Center is a 75-acre high-tech research park located on Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek Township, according to a GCPH release. The facility is currently home to 15 of the region’s leading defense, engineering, and technology firms. The campus grew out of the Russes’ own company, Systems Research Laboratory (SRL), which was established on the Russ Research Center site in 1955. Activity at the site has led to advances in the aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

“As pioneers in biomedical engineering, Mr. and Mrs. Russ would be proud to know that this site, which has provided so many cutting-edge advances to society, is now being utilized for the most important medical issue of our time: vaccinating our citizens against this global pandemic,” said Mei Wei, Dean of the Russ College of Engineering at Ohio University and managing director of the Russ Research Center. “While the Russ Research Center was gifted to Ohio University by Mr. and Mrs. Russ, the facility is a community asset and a part of the DNA of Greene County. We are thrilled to work with our colleagues at Greene County Public Health to utilize the Center for such an important undertaking. “

Greene County Health Commissioner Melissa Howell added, “They’re definitely a community minded organization exhibiting service above self. This is a very generous donation of their space which will allow for much more efficient clinics for the residents of our county. This will provide an indoor, heated space so people do not have to wait out in the cold.”

Beginning this week, all vaccine clinics operated by GCPH will be held at the Russ Research Center. All those eligible for Phase 1B and any remaining individuals who are part of Phase 1A and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can register online at www.gcph.info and click the center blue box that states: “Click This Box to go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Page.” Once an individual is on the list, he or she will remain on the list until he or she gets the call to come to a scheduled clinic. It could take several weeks or even longer, pending vaccine availability, before a person receives a call, according to GCPH officials.

The next two clinic dates are:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 – first doses only (1A and 1B, 65+)

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 – second doses only (Pfizer and Moderna)

Participants must be pre-registered and have received notification by phone to attend these clinics.