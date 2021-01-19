WPAFB hosts “virtual industry exchange” for industry developers

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Air Base Wing and Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to explore possible mixed-use commercial development at Wright-Patterson AFB.

The Air Force will host the first “virtual industry exchange” on Jan. 21, seeking “private and public interest” for development of more than 46 acres of land at Wright-Patterson.

The 46 acres in question consist of two parcels. The first, called the “Gerlaugh Farm Tract,” is 23.07 acres, 22.3 of which is developable. The second is known as the “Area B Hilltop Tract,” consisting of 23.92 acres.

Gerlaugh Farm is located outside the base perimeter fence, while Area B Hilltop is inside the fence. Wright-Patterson said, however, that the fence may be relocated to place the second parcel outside the base perimeter.

The Air Force is also considering other key factors, including recent area development to include freestanding retail improvements and a neighborhood hospital. Additionally, the Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Institute of Technology are directly west of and adjacent to the Area B Hilltop tract. The second parcel is also less than three miles from Wright State University.

“The virtual exchange forum provides industry the opportunity to collaborate with the Air Force to advance installation development through the Enhanced Use Lease program,” the AFCEC said in the announcement. “The Industry Exchange will bring developers together virtually to learn more about Air Force needs and share ideas.”

The Enhanced Use Lease program is a lease agreement between the Air Force and public entities or private developers to create mutually beneficial commercial projects on non-excess, underutilized Air Force real estate.

Developers who take advantage of the EUL program must pay the Air Force in cash or a combination of cash and in-kind consideration, at or above fair market value, in exchange for leasing property.

Industries eligible to develop projects through the program include hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy, and commercial mixed-use developments.

The Air Force is specifically interested in determining the viability of leasing all or a portion of the available land for the purpose of financing, constructing, and/or operating commercial buildings.

The Air Force released a draft Request for Lease Proposal on https://beta.sam.gov/. The draft RFLP closes Jan. 29.

To register, search “WPAFB Virtual EUL Industry Exchange” on BigMarker.

For more information regarding Industry Exchange or registration, send an email to WPAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.

