Fairborn student artwork goes up around town

FAIRBORN — Though writers will have to wait until Monday to find out who wrote the winning essays, the creations of Fairborn City School students are already gracing downtown Fairborn for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In the absence of any in-person events, the Fairborn Diversity and Inclusion committee has partnered with Fairborn City Schools to sponsor an essay, art, and video contest for students to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

The essays are currently on display at the Fairborn library, along with some of the submitted art from students from primary school age to high school age. Artwork — both paintings and drawings — are on display in the windows of multiple Fairborn businesses, including Fairborn Alterations, Wright Pets, Neighborhood Nest, Terri Lynn’s Art Studio and Gallery, The Secret Chamber, and Mirabella Boutique.

Students were provided with resources and links to Dr. King’s speeches, writings, and other information about his life. Essays entered into the competition were judged based on organization, elegance, and integrity to Dr. King’s message.

The Fairborn City Council will announce the winners of MLK Day essay contest in a Facebook livestream Monday, as well as show video submissions sent in by students.

Prizes for each age group are set at $100, $75, and $50 at the middle and high school level for first, second, and third place respectively.

Fairborn joins multiple local entities planning MLK Day events, including Wright State University, which will host a virtual celebration, “Honoring the Legacy of Dr. King as an Antiracist,” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18 on Webex. The online event will feature contributions by several Wright State staff and faculty members.

Additionally the university is raising money for two important Wright State resources: Raider Food Pantry, and the Personal Care and Student Caregiver Pantry in the Women’s Center.

Artwork celebrating MLK Day created by students at Fairborn City Schools on display in the window of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_20210115_154341.jpg Artwork celebrating MLK Day created by students at Fairborn City Schools on display in the window of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery. Librarians at the Fairborn branch of Greene County Public Library put student artwork and essays on display on the lower floor of the building. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_20210115_155135.jpg Librarians at the Fairborn branch of Greene County Public Library put student artwork and essays on display on the lower floor of the building. Artwork celebrating MLK Day created by students at Fairborn City Schools on display in the window of Fairborn Alterations. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_20210115_154256.jpg Artwork celebrating MLK Day created by students at Fairborn City Schools on display in the window of Fairborn Alterations.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

