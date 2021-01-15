New signs mark location of future FHS

Crews put up signs at the property on Commerce Center Boulevard where the new Fairborn High School will be built.
The property is located on 86 acres on Commerce Center Boulevard, east of Interstate-675 and north of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.
Signage has been posted both on Commerce Center Boulevard and near I-675.
