School board members recognized

FAIRBORN — Superintendent Gene Lolli issued a statement recognizing the five members of the Fairborn School Board. The Fairborn City School District will join more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Lolli said on Monday.

“Our school board members are citizen-servants who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” Lolli said. “Their focus is always on the future success of the children in our district. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

School board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.

“The Fairborn City School District Board of Education has led the district to build all new schools and facilities which is ongoing. The changes and improvements in the Fairborn City School District will have an incredibly positive impact for generations to come,” the district said.

As of 2021, Fairborn City Schools school board members are president Pat McCoart, vice president Jerry Browning, and members Katie Mlod, Mary Reaster, and Andy Wilson. Browning moves into the position of vice president, replacing Mary Reaster in the role.

School board members were presented with certificates of appreciation at the most recent school board meeting, with Wilson attending virtually.

“It’s more important than ever that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” Lolli said. “Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”

From left to right: school board members Jerry Browning, Andrew Wilson (via Zoom), president Pat McCoart, Mary Reaster, and Katie Mlod. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_IMG_3886.jpg From left to right: school board members Jerry Browning, Andrew Wilson (via Zoom), president Pat McCoart, Mary Reaster, and Katie Mlod.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

