Senior residents will receive COVID-19 vaccine

BEAVERCREEK — Residents in American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) 113 low-income senior apartments in Beavercreek will receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning today.

AHEPA — part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 202 program — is partnering with Walgreens to inoculate the residents, who are part of the Phase 1a priority group. Vaccines will continue Jan. 9, and Feb. 19.

According to AHEPA Housing Assistant Quality Assurance Manager Jessica Leytham, 42 of the 57 residents have signed up to receive their first dose.

“That is almost the entire building,” she said. “Some are not able to get it at the first clinic. At the second clinic, they will get it.”

Regional managers of AHEPA 113 signed up the residents for this event, which is free to residents.

“I know that most of them are happy to get it and get it so soon,” Leytham said. “It makes me very happy that we are providing this for residents and that they are willing to participate. Hopefully, this will be a step toward getting back to some normalcy.”

HUD Section 202 exists to make affordable, supportive housing available for elderly communities. It serves very low-income seniors — incomes less than 50 percent of the area median income — who are aged 62 and older.

“The vaccine is to be celebrated, and we appreciate the federal government for making affordable elderly housing communities a priority in the initial phase of distribution,” AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company President & CEO Steve Beck said. “We have collaborated with these pharmacies to ensure we are prepared properly for the distribution of the vaccine in our communities, based upon Ohio’s order of prioritization, to help protect one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations and to limit the virus’ spread.”

Staff are not expecting to receive vaccines during this period.

“I will be getting it at another one of our properties,” Leytham said.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

