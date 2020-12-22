Weekend fires destroy two Fairborn homes

FAIRBORN — A single-family home and an apartment unit were declared total losses after separate fires over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire just before 3 p.m. on Friday in the 20 block of South First Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames inside the structure, and that the fire had already vented itself through the window. Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the flames but the house was deemed a total loss.

Fairborn crews had assistance from firefighters from both Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Huber Heights.

The second structure fire occurred on Sunday morning. Fire crews responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Garland Avenue. Upon arrival, flames were coming from the window of a second floor apartment unit. According to Fairborn fire chief Dave Reichert, crews performed a traditional attack, knocking it down from the ground level before moving to the inside. Fairborn firefighters were again assisted by Wright-Patt and Huber Heights crews, and able to contain the flames to the apartment of origin.

The cause of each fire is as yet unknown and both incidents are still under investigation.

Fire crews pick up their equipment in front of a home in the 20 block of South First Street. The home where they battled the fire has been determined to be a total loss. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_S.-First-St.-fire_02.jpg Fire crews pick up their equipment in front of a home in the 20 block of South First Street. The home where they battled the fire has been determined to be a total loss. Resident Iva Cropper said that she and her mother Betty Jennings were able to get free of the house before the worst of the flames. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_S.-First-St.-fire_04.jpg Resident Iva Cropper said that she and her mother Betty Jennings were able to get free of the house before the worst of the flames.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.