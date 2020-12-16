NDAA funding means wins for Wright-Patt

WASHINGTON D.C. — The recent passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) means that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other Ohio contractors will receive additional funding for military manufacturing. The NDAA conference report, published Tuesday, breaks down government spending on national defense, including additional aid to Ukraine and increased troop pay.

In a report from his office on Tuesday, Sen. Rob Portman announced that Ohio would benefit from the $740.5 billion in government spending. Wright-Patt will benefit directly, to the tune of nearly $60 million in facility upgrades.

The NDAA will authorize $23.5 million in funding for a hydrant fuel system for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at Wright-Patterson, as well as $35 million to make NASIC more energy efficient, through the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program. The act also enables the National Museum of the United States Air Force (NMUSAF) to receive “name-bearing gifts of real property.”

In addition to supporting military manufacturers around the state, the legislation also gives service members a 3 percent pay raise.

“Our country faces significant security threats around the world, and this bipartisan legislation will help ensure that our soldiers, airmen, sailors, Marines and space professionals have the vital resources they need to accomplish their national security missions,” Portman said. “Ohio is home to the best and brightest serving our country and some of our nation’s premier defense installations, and this legislation provides for their continued success.”

The bill also sets aside $250 million in security assistance to fund training, equipment, and advisory efforts for Ukraine’s military. Recent Russian aggression has led the United States to bolster its advisory efforts in Eastern Europe. Portman has led efforts in the Senate to ensure these Ukraine security assistance funds were authorized, according to the statement from his office.

“This security assistance package sends a clear message that America continues to stand with the Ukrainian people in their struggle to secure a democratic, prosperous, and independent future,” Portman said.

Funding in the NDAA will also go towards developing Artificial Intelligence infrastructure, strengthening the US’s cybersecurity capabilities, and studying the impact of the Chinese government on emerging computer technologies.

