Christmas cheer downtown

Downtown Fairborn held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue Friday evening.
Families take photographs around the Christmas tree.
A father and son watch the holiday tree lighting.
Downtown Fairborn is lit up with thousands of lights this December.
The holiday tree lines up perfectly with the American flag in the center of Main Street.
Downtown Fairborn held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue Friday evening.
Families take photographs around the Christmas tree.
A father and son watch the holiday tree lighting.
Downtown Fairborn is lit up with thousands of lights this December.
The holiday tree lines up perfectly with the American flag in the center of Main Street.