WPAFB holiday tree lighting

The family of a deployed member of the 88th Medical Group flipped the switch for the Wright-Patterson holiday tree lighting, to the tune of cheers and honking horns from attendees.

The lights came on a little after 5:30 Wednesday night.

Col. Patrick Miller: “Whether it’s online or physically here…wherever you may be, thanks for being part of our family. Thanks for being part of our community.”

Tsgt. Kelcey McDonald sings the National Anthem during the tree lighting ceremonies.