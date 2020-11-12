No Fairborn buses through Nov. 30

FAIRBORN — In an update given to families on Nov. 11, Fairborn City Schools has extended the date that it will not provide bus service through Monday, Nov. 30. The lack of bus transportation for the rest of the month is because of quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19, according to district officials.

The district announced Wednesday that there will be no bus transportation for FCS, the Greene County Career Center, MH students or private schools through the end of this month.

“The Fairborn City School District continues to struggle with COVID-19/quarantine of staff in the Transportation Department. For this reason, Transportation will not be provided again until November 30th,” the district said.

Fairborn City Schools had previously announced that transportation for the week of Nov. 9 was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Students whose parents were unable to arrange for transportation would be able to log on to Google Classroom, or in some cases Google Meet to receive instruction from Fairborn teachers.

“FCS is working on a solution but also encouraging all staff and families to have a backup plan during this time,” the district said on Facebook.

District officials had previously declined to say if any of its roughly 50 bus drivers had contracted the coronavirus, or how many transportation employees are required to quarantine.

The district said on Facebook that if any children had come in contact with a person who had contracted COVID-19, they would be notified directly by the school.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

