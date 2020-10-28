One person dead after Fairborn fire

FAIRBORN — One person was found dead after firefighters were called to a Fairborn apartment early Tuesday morning. Fairborn Police said the victim was Arlene Dunaway, 71.

The incident took place around 1:35 a.m. Oct. 27. Fairborn EMS crews initially responded to a medical emergency notification at a two-story apartment complex in the 700 block of West Xenia Drive. However, once crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames coming from inside the structure.

Firefighters transitioned to attack the fire, forced their way into the building and quickly extinguished the flames. During the primary search, they found Dunaway, the sole occupant of the apartment, had died as a result of the blaze. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Huber Heights, and Riverside also responded to the scene, according to a statement by the city of Fairborn. The fire was contained to the single apartment and did not spread to the other units.

“The crews did a fantastic job on immediately extinguishing the fire and isolating it to the apartment of origin,” said Fairborn Fire Chief Dave Reichert.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

