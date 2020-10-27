Fairborn voters to decide Issue 22

FAIRBORN — As the days tick down to Election Day, Fairborn voters have a significant local decision to make.

Fairbornites will vote on Issue 22, a combination bond issue and permanent levy that would fund the construction of a new high school, and pave the way for the construction of a new middle school.

Voters will cast a single vote on a two-part levy, which proposes an increase in property tax totaling 5.83 mills. The first portion includes an increase of 4.0 mills for the construction of a new Fairborn High School, repayment of which will run for 37 years. The second, an increase of 1.83 mills, is for the purpose of permanent improvements, and is continuous. According to Superintendent Gene Lolli, the 5.83-mill levy will cost approximately $17 more a month (about $200 a year) for the owner of a $120,000 home.

Passage of the levy means that Fairborn will be eligible for a large chunk of additional funds through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. If the bond issue passes, the district will be able to receive additional credit in the amount of $33 million towards a new middle school, funded through the OFCC’s ELPP program.

Under the ELPP program, the board draws up a “Facility Master Plan” that covers the building needs of the entire district. The board then chooses a “distinct portion” of their Master Plan to fund through local efforts. If it is found that the community is in favor of these improvements, the OFCC will offer credit to the district for constructing those buildings. Fairborn’s passage of a similar levy in 2016 meant that the OFCC paid for nearly 40 percent of the construction of Fairborn’s Primary and Intermediate Schools.

The proposed Fairborn High School would be built on 86 acres the district purchased last year, located on Commerce Center Boulevard east of Interstate-675 and north of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. The facility would include state-of-the-art academic settings, as well as facilities for athletics and the arts. The district anticipates that the school’s accessible location will open up opportunities for Fairborn to potentially host state tournaments as well as more sophisticated artistic performances.

“Four years ago, Fairborn voters made a transformative choice,” Lolli said in a recent video message to the community. “We are extremely grateful for your trust, support, and investment in the future of our kids.”

