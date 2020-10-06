FCS receives two national financial awards

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District has been recognized independently by two major governing bodies for outstanding finance reporting on the national level.

The district has received two awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year 2019. The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) have both conferred these certificates upon the Fairborn school district, which are the highest honors each of these organizations can bestow.

The district received these accolades for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2019. Both organizations conferred the accolades independently of one another, and such certificates are recognized by accounting professionals, teachers’ unions, and citizens’ groups, as well as federal and state agencies.

“The Fairborn City Schools have always been committed to assure taxpayer accountability and full financial disclosure of the operations of the school district,” said Kevin Philo, Fairborn City School treasurer, in a statement. “These national awards are recognition of the financial accountability and the hard work of the staff of the Treasurer’s Office.”

The awards come as the district unveiled its 2020 financial plan at last week’s school board meeting. Currently, the district is preparing for an upcoming bond issue in November to construct a new high school and middle school.

“To compile this report, we have to undergo a vigorous audit every year by the State Auditor’s Office and receive the best opinion possible on our financial reports,” Philo continued. “We invite this close scrutiny to achieve this goal and maintain financial accountability and credibility.”

ASBO is an international organization that provides programs, services, and networks to promote effective use of educational resources. GFOA represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada at the federal, state, and local levels.