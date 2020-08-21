Motorcyclist dies in Fairborn crash

FAIRBORN — One person died in a motorcycle crash in Fairborn Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the crash occurred on the corner of Zink Road and Eagle Highlands Drive, north of Colonel Glenn Highway near Wright State University. Those same reports show the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

At time of reporting, Fairborn police had not released the name of the victim. The crash is still under investigation.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

