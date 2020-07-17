Five Rivers reports test results from pop-up event

— Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, and residential care facilities as much as possible.

— Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk.

As of July 16, Greene County is under a Public Health Advisory Alert Level 2, according to Ohio Department of Health. The county was under a Level 2 advisory July 2, then downgraded to a Level 1 on July 9.

XENIA — Five Rivers Greene County Health Center reported COVID-19 testing results after a pop-up testing site was held in Xenia last month.

A total of 957 individuals — who were not required to be from the county — participated in the free, COVID-19 nasal swab testing on June 24 at 360 Wilson Drive.

According to Missi Pollock, center manager for Five Rivers Greene County locations, nine people tested positive and 948 people tested negative. Pollock said the data is still being reviewed.

“We are looking more specifically at demographics but believe we met the objective of providing accessible testing for our residents who face known healthcare disparities,” Pollock said in a release.

Pollock reported that this was the first time that free, mass testing without a physician’s order, was made available in the county.

Cars lined up for the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. event, during which participants were allowed to walk up as well. The first 200 cars received wellness kits.

“This testing will help us know more where we stand in regard to active COVID infection in our community,” Pollock said.

The health center coordinated with the Ohio Army National Guard, the governor’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force, Ohio Department of Health, Xenia Police Division, City of Xenia, Greene County Highway engineers, Wright State University medical students, Greene County Medical Reserve Corps, Greene County Public Health, Kettering Health Network, and team members from all Five Rivers Health Centers locations to host the event.

Five Rivers also thanked others who helped facilitate the event, including Xenia businesses and homeowners along the testing traffic route, Coffee Hub owner Cynthia Stemple, Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff and Xenia Public Service Maintenance Supervisor Ray Ferrell.

A testing event was held in Montgomery County — also hosted by Five Rivers — a day later at Samaritan Health Center, where 1,321 tests were administered, with 53 positive results and 1,268 negative results. Five Rivers employees worked to contact all individuals tested over the two-day period by phone and letter.

Pop-up testing events continue to be held throughout Ohio as the state responds to the rise in numbers. More testing sites can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Five Rivers is a federally qualified health center that provides comprehensive medical care, primarily to people who are uninsured or who have Medicaid.

File photo Cars line up June 24 at Five Rivers Greene County Health Center in Xenia to be tested for COVID-19. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_Testing.jpg File photo Cars line up June 24 at Five Rivers Greene County Health Center in Xenia to be tested for COVID-19.

By Anna Bolton

