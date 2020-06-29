American Legion to celebrate July 4

FAIRBORN — Amid the cancellation of this year’s July 4 activities, the Fairborn American Legion plans to host a small celebration of its own.

At noon on Independence Day, Post 526 will conduct a ceremony around the flagpole at the center of downtown Fairborn, which will include the presentation of the colors, a three-volley salute, and the playing of the National Anthem.

The base of the flagpole in downtown Fairborn has five spokes, one for each branch of military service. A rifle party of five individuals will perform the three-volley salute, one standing at each spoke of the flag base. Police will block off the section of road a little before noon on Saturday for the ceremony to take place.

The American Legion Post 526 has been supporting the Fairborn and Greene County community for nearly 100 years.

“Since Fairborn has cancelled all of the third and fourth of July events, the Legion decided we had to do something,” Legion commander John Dugan said. Dugan also added that Fairborn citizens are invited to come and watch the activities.

The city of Fairborn decided to cancel this year’s block party and parade amidst concerns of spreading the coronavirus. The city festivities will return in 2021.

London Bishop | Greene County News American Legion Post 526 will conduct a Fourth of July ceremony around the flagpole at the center of downtown Fairborn. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_20200629_170907.jpg London Bishop | Greene County News American Legion Post 526 will conduct a Fourth of July ceremony around the flagpole at the center of downtown Fairborn.

