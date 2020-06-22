Fairborn splash pad closed for repairs

FAIRBORN — Folks who were looking to beat the heat by taking the kids for some good old fashioned water-based fun may have to wait a bit longer to do so in the city.

Fairborn announced on Monday that the splash pad in Central Park will be out of commission for a few months while they conduct repairs.

According to a City of Fairborn Facebook post, the computer “brain” of the splash pad has failed and needs a replacement. There is reportedly no easy fix.

The affected part is the “interface computer that controls all the functions of the water features,” according to Chris Barker, Fairborn’s Parks and Recreation superintendent. Though the city has already started the process of getting the splash pad up and running, there is no timetable for its completion at the moment.

“We apologize for the not-so-good news, as we know many were looking forward to enjoying the splash pad,” city officials said in the post.

Most parks and recreation amenities are back open after they were shut down due to COVID-19. Folks looking to get outside and enjoy the summer weather may enjoy any of the city’s park facilities except the splash pad and park shelters, which are closed to reservations at this time.

File photo Children cool off at the city’s splash pad in Fairborn Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave., in July 2019. The city just released notice that the splash pad will be closed for unexpected repairs for possibly a few months. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_spraygroundju1.jpg File photo Children cool off at the city’s splash pad in Fairborn Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave., in July 2019. The city just released notice that the splash pad will be closed for unexpected repairs for possibly a few months.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532

