Library buildings to reopen Monday

XENIA — All Greene County Public Library buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, June 22.

The library will be open during normal operating hours. The library reopening follows protocols developed in coordination with Greene County Public Health, according to a release from the library system.

While the library buildings will be open, capacity is limited to 50 percent of fire code. Meeting rooms will not be available and the library will not be holding any in-person events during Phase 2.

The library’s curbside service will continue through Phase 2. Curbside service allows patrons to place holds on library materials and have them delivered to their automobile without contact.

“We discovered that patrons really loved the convenience and safety of curbside service,” said Executive Director Karl Colón.

All libraries will still have public computers. Patrons will need to schedule one-hour appointments with a librarian. Between each appointment staff will sanitize the computer, keyboard, mouse, and terminal. Appointments from 10-11 a.m. are reserved for vulnerable populations.

Due to the limited space and high contact areas in the library’s makerspace and archives, appointments are required for the Spark Place as well as the Greene County Room, both located in the Xenia Community Library building.

Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask if they are able. Protective barriers at service points as well as directional signage are meant to promote social distancing. During Phase 2 all materials should be returned via the libraries’ outside book drops to reduce staff exposure to high-contact surfaces. All returned items are then quarantined for four days.

“We are excited to serve the public in person,” said Colón. “We look forward to the day when we can return to our normal service. For right now, we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we work daily to create new models and approaches to bring the best possible service safely.”

Visit greenelibrary.info for more information on the library’s response to COVID-19.

File photo Greene County Public Library buildings will reopen Monday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_fairbornlibrary.jpg File photo Greene County Public Library buildings will reopen Monday.