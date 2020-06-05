‘Legends of Fairborn’ deadline extended

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society has extended the deadline for “Legends of Fairborn” nominations from June 1 until Aug. 1.

With the advent of the COVID-19 virus, the historical society has responded and adapted to this change, and will accept nominations of exceptional Fairbornites to continue throughout the summer.

The project comes as part of a slate of activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the City of Fairborn, many of which have been cancelled or postponed due to the current pandemic.

The “Legends of Fairborn” project was originally created to honor Fairborn natives who have made substantial contributions to the community. The historical society has still tasked itself with picking seven exceptional names to recognize. Those nominated for the award will be publicly recognized in an event tentatively rescheduled for later this year.

Those wishing to nominate a deserving individual may find nomination forms and additional information on the Fairborn Area Historical Society Facebook page. Forms may be submitted to the Fairborn Senior Center.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_f70thlogo.jpg

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532