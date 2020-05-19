Window poster in today’s paper celebrates graduates

FAIRBORN — Neighbors will have a small way to support Fairborn High School graduates from their homes.

On the back page of today’s paper, readers will find a congratulatory “We are proud of you!” poster, sponsored by the City of Fairborn.

Community members are asked to display the poster page in their windows as a sign of support for the class of 2020.

Fairborn High School will celebrate the graduates by having a “final drive” at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the high school to simulate their “final walk.” Supporters, if they are masked and maintaining social distance from one another, can participate in the send-off by circling the school and cheering for the seniors as they drive by.

Students will also have the opportunity to individually walk across the stage of the high school auditorium at scheduled times during the first two weeks of June for a modified commencement. The ceremony will be recorded, compiled, and broadcast over Zoom at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

