‘Free Ohio Now’ group reaches courthouse lawn

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

A “Free Ohio Now” group rallied on the Greene County Courthouse lawn May 16. About 40 protesters — half adults and half teens and children — held up American flags and “Open Ohio” and “Facts Over Fear” signs. They waved as cars drove by, some honking.

