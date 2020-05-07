Fairborn cancels Fourth of July events

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn has canceled its annual Fourth of July events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were looking forward to celebrating America’s Independence with the entire community, but our primary concern continues to be the health, safety and welfare of our residents, employees and visitors,” Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard wrote in a press release.

The event annually kicks off on July 3 with a block party along Main Street and continues on July 4 with a parade and fireworks display. The traditional celebration has taken place for more than 70 years and is reported to attract thousands of visitors each year. It is put together each year by the Fairborn Fourth of July Festival committee, which includes citizens as well as some city officials.

“We want to send a special thank-you to all our faithful sponsors, musicians, vendors, local business community, residents and volunteers who make the block party, parade and fireworks a success year after year,” Howard wrote.

She highlighted that city officials are aware of the challenges brought forward by COVID-19, and emphasized that the events are canceled due to continued restrictions by the State of Ohio concerning social distancing and limitations on mass gatherings. The press release said the decision was made jointly by the City of Fairborn administration, as well as the Fourth of July Festival Committee.

“On behalf of the Fairborn City Administration and Fairborn Fourth of July Festival Committee, please stay safe, and God Bless America,” Howard concluded.