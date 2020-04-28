Fairborn meetings, hearings suspended until June 1

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn has suspended all committee and board meetings, as well as public hearings until Monday, June 1.

“This piece of legislature was drafted with the idea in mind that staff looked at what we have coming up over next several weeks with the current pandemic and social distancing and limits on the numbers on people. We certainly hope we’re coming out and will be open for business soon,” City Solicitor Mike Mayor said. “But the practicality is, we have to advertise for a number of meetings, we weren’t sure what we would be able to do, and depending upon what happens as far as the governor’s orders, it was going to make it nearly impossible to meet our advertising deadlines.”

Mayor added that an upcoming meeting would require some individuals to travel from out of state into the City of Fairborn. He highlighted that city staff is examining the risk versus reward with the legislation. Council members highlighted that it’s important to keep citizens safe and fully supported the ordinance.

“We need to be safe and prudent in what we’re doing,” Council Member Kevin Knepp said.

