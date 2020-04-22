Fairborn City Schools honor Class of 2020 seniors

FAIRBORN — While the Class of 2020 students will spend the remainder of their senior year learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairborn High School officials are finding innovative ways to honor them.

Memorial Stadium was lit April 20 at 8:20 p.m. — otherwise known as 20:20 in military time — as the school hosted a drive-by poster tour. The route began on Maple Avenue and turned onto Whittier Avenue, then Lincoln Drive, to Dayton Drive, to Jefferson Street and ended at Grant Street, circling Memorial Stadium. The lights stayed on for 20 minutes — until 8:40 p.m. Social distancing measure were in place during the drive-by event. Spectators were asked not to exit their vehicles, and some individuals wore masks as well.

“For you seniors out there, we are thinking with heavy hearts of you today and want to make sure you guys are in good spirits,” Fairborn High School Principal Bryan McKnight said in a video posted to the Fairborn City School Facebook page announcing the event. “There is a special tribute to you … Something special to you to let you guys know we are thinking of you.”

In his video, McKnight also welcomed students back from spring break with a message reminding students to complete their school work and reach out to their teachers if needed.

“Make sure you’re taking care of yourself — do the work, maintain good relationships, do good [with your] health, wellness and fitness, and take care of your body,” McKnight said.

The posters that were hung to honor the Class of 2020 were also meant to offer messages of hope. Fairborn City School District officials have been posting videos regularly to its social media pages of teachers offering messages of hope during the pandemic.

“Find something to be thankful for,” Fairborn High School Teacher Emily Schmidt said in her video. “Choose to spend your gift of time wisely and most of all, I hope you stay positive. We will get through this together and we will grow stronger because of it.”

Submitted photos Fairborn City Schools lit up Memorial Stadium at 8:20 p.m. April 20 to honor the Class of 2020. Dennis and Sharon Young took this overhead photo with a drone which was posted to the Fairborn City Schools Facebook page. The school invited students and parents to drive around Memorial Stadium and observe the lights as well as posters.