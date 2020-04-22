WSU food pantry offering students emergency supplies

FAIRBORN — The Raider Food Pantry is once again at the front lines of helping Wright State University students in need.

In addition to offering emergency bags that consist of three-day supplies of food, the pantry will give 125 $20 gift cards to students in need of groceries during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drawings for the grocery gift cards will take place on Friday, May 15 and Monday, June 15. A drawing also took place on April 15. Winners will be randomly chosen, and those who didn’t receive a gift card this month will automatically be put in the drawing next month.

Students experiencing financial hardship can apply by filling out an online form.

With regular operations and supplies interrupted, the pantry is operating differently at this time but is still supporting students in need. Students may call Student Advocacy and make a request for the emergency bags at 937-260-0167. Once a request has been made, students are directed to pick up their food at the Residence Life and Housing package pick-up area weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ri Molnar, coordinator of the Raider Food Pantry, said it is important for the pantry to provide a helping hand during such unprecedented times.

“We want students to know that we are still here to support them,” Molnar said. “Students have lost their jobs; students with children are now playing the role of parent, teacher and student; students are in crisis and need support. We want to offer what support we are able to. This is a small token of our care, but we are hoping that this in addition to our connecting students with local food pantries that are able to stay open and offering curb-side service will keep our Wright State community out of hunger during these trying times.”

Students in need may also call 211 and get connected with an open food pantry anywhere in Ohio.

Even though the food pantry wasn’t ready for the demand caused by COVID-19, Molnar said, the organization still found a way as a team to help students obtain food.

“We had to be creative in order to continue to serve students in need,” said Molnar, a graduating master’s of social work student.

To fund the gift card giveaway, the Raider Food Pantry is relying on reserves that had been saved over the last 10 years, as well as donations and sponsors. The food pantry is accepting monetary donations to help students in need.

For more information, email foodpantry@wright.edu.