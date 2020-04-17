WPAFB changes base entry requirements

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Beginning Monday, April 20, only individuals with a valid Department of Defense identification card, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base visitor pass or other base-issued pass will be allowed entry to the installation.

This change is in response to COVID-19 and the current health protection condition.

State-issued driver’s licenses, passports and other government issued identification cards previously accepted for access with an escort will no longer be authorized.

All guests age 16 or older without a valid identification card must obtain a visitor pass. Visitor passes may be obtained from the Visitor Control Center which is currently open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center is located in Building 286, outside Area “A” at 4185 Logistics Avenue.

After hours, visitors may receive a pass from Gate 12A (AFMC HQ gate) for Area “A” and Gate 19B (National Road gate) for Area “B”. Visitors should allow for extra time at the installation gates as installation entry controllers conduct 100 percent identification checks for all vehicle passengers entering the installation.

All individuals entering the Visitor Control Center are required to wear a face mask. For questions regarding visiting Wright Patterson Air Force Base, contact the Visitor Control Center at 937-257-6506.