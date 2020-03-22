WPAFB employee tests positive for COVID-19

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — An individual working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been evaluated by health care professionals and resulted in the first confirmed case of COVID-19 we have from among base personnel.

“This is our first confirmed case,” said Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander. “The continued safety and well-being of the Wright-Patterson community is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is currently in Health Protection Condition BRAVO to reflect the current level of disease threat posed by COVID-19 virus and the risk of exposure to local personnel.

Wright-Patterson officials are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area. We are regularly providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.

“We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines, to practice social distancing and proper hygiene, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions in order to safeguard our community and prevent widespread outbreak,” Sherman added.

Wright-Patterson leadership will continually monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.

To find the latest COVID-19 information as it pertains to Wright-Patterson go to www.wpafb.af.mil/corona/.