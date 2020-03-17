Pantry closed, but still giving out food

XENIA — Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry is currently closed but making sure residents in need still get food.

Pantry President Gail Matson said anyone scheduled to pick up food at the pantry on Ledbetter Road should call 937-372-8441 to set up an appointment. Any person who has not been to the pantry but is in need should also call. Callers should leave a message with their name, phone number and date of birth so staff can return calls with an appointment time.

“Please be patient as we are trying our best to make sure everyone gets food that is in need,” Matson wrote in an email.

Matson said there are no food shortages at the moment — but that may change if the Dayton Foodbank can not take community donations. The Xenia pantry is not taking any community donations, like it usually does, but continues to pick up food from Walmart, Kroger and Aldi.

“As you can imagine those sources are way down and may continue to be so,” she said.

Matson said she anticipates having more clients than usual during the COVID-19 crisis. She’s also driving operations with limited staff, as many of her volunteers are older and more at risk, thus have been asked to stay home. S

“The best donation people can make right now is money,” she said.

To donate, visit www.xeniafishfoodpantry.org.

Photo courtesy Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry The Xenia Church of Christ and other volunteers deep cleaned the pantry on Friday. The pantry is no longer open for face-to-face visits, but is giving out food by appointment.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

