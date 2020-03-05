Off to the races

Barb Slone | Greene County News
The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted a micro drone race Feb. 29. It invited 40 pilots who maneuvered the mini machines around various aircraft.
Attendees were able to see the drones perspective on a big screen as they were racing through the course.
