Off to the races

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted a micro drone race Feb. 29. It invited 40 pilots who maneuvered the mini machines around various aircraft.

Attendees were able to see the drones perspective on a big screen as they were racing through the course.

