Marathon director receives Rising Star award

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Air Force Marathon Director Brandon Hough, was recently awarded the Rising Star award at the 2020 Running USA Industry Conference in Las Vegas.

The Running USA Rising Star award recognizes a young professional in the sport who has demonstrated strong leadership, initiative, entrepreneurship and exceptional contributions early in their career. The award is intended to support and encourage the next generation of running industry leaders who will take the sport to new heights.

“I’m humbled to receive this award, but it is truly testament to the incredible people who have helped me get here,” said Hough. “The most exciting aspect of the award, however, is that people are recognizing that what we’re doing here at the Air Force Marathon is special and that in front of more than 700 industry peers, they highlighted all that we’re doing.”

Hough became the marathon director in May 2018, and has since his made a number of improvements to the event to elevate both the runner and spectator’s race experience.

Based on runner’s feedback, Hough made a significant overhaul last year to the courses, added a kids 1k race and more entertainment and displays throughout the course to include fireworks at the start of the race.

Hough plans to continue to make more improvements to this year’s marathon and will announce those in the months to come.

“It truly is an honor to bring this accolade back to Wright-Patterson AFB and continue the great work we have planned for this event,” said Hough.

The Air Force Marathon will take place Saturday, Sept. 19. The Health and Fitness Expo will be held at the Wright State University Nutter Center and is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Sept. 18. The event will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18.

The featured aircraft for 2020 will be the HH-60G Pave Hawk. Get more information about the race at www.usafmarathon.com.