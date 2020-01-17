Roads to be improved in 2020

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn has plans throughout 2020 to improve some of its roadways and water infrastructure.

City Engineer Lee Harris shared that the roundabout project, which involves the construction and implementation of a roundabout at the Kauffman Avenue and Col. Glenn Highway, is set to finish up this year. At the same time, the final layer of asphalt will be applied to the roadway, finishing up the project.

“It can be an inconvenience to drive [in that area] but we hope that when it’s finished everyone will be happy with it,” Harris said.

Central Avenue is expected to be improved this year from Linberg Avenue through Dayton Drive.

Broad Street will also undergo some improvements later this year between Spangler Road and Sandhill Drive near Interstate-675. The project will result in the installation of a bike or multi-use path as well as a storm sewer, as well as a wider roadway. A road closure will take place. However, city officials recognize that the stretch of road is a busy one and some businesses such as Waste Management could be impacted. Therefore, the road closure will likely take place for 30 days.

Water lines were being replaced beneath Xenia Drive in 2019, causing some road closures and detours. Harris reported that the water line replacement portion of the project had been finished, but final layer of pavement still needs to be installed. Harris said pavement cannot be replaced under colder temperatures. However, the final layer is set to be installed as temperatures rise back up in the spring months.

Maple Avenue is expected by late summer to receive the installation of a 10-foot wide bike and multi-use path, as well as a resurfacing between Doris Drive and Dayton Drive. Water lines will be replaced along Maple Avenue between Doris and Dayton Drives as well.

Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road between Spangler Road and Warm Springs Road is also expected to receive a 10-foot wide bike and multi-use path, as well as pedestrian cross-walks.

Waterford Landing, a housing subdivision that has been adding numerous new homes to the city over the last few years, is located along Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

“The people with new houses will have a nice path to get to and from the city,” Harris said. “Families will be able to enjoy the nice weather in the summer [and utilize the path] to enjoy our city events and everything our community has to offer.”

Harris added that designs for some projects that are several years away are also underway.

File photo The roundabout at Col. Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue is expeted to complete construction this year. Pictured are crews working to relocate utilities in summer 2019. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/01/web1_constructionsum192.jpg File photo The roundabout at Col. Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue is expeted to complete construction this year. Pictured are crews working to relocate utilities in summer 2019.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.