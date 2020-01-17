City partners with school to host supply drive

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City School is calling on the community to assist with the Kindergarten Shoe and School Supply Drive to help local families in need ensure that their child has the items they need as they head to school.

The Fairborn Police and Fire Departments have partnered up with the school district and is collecting items in the lobbies of the police department, 70 W. Hebble Ave., and each fire department with locations at 495 N. Broad St., 2200 Commerce Center Blvd., 1001 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and 444 W. Funderburg Road, as well as the Dr. Lynn Wolaver City Government Building outside of Council Chambers, 44 W. Hebble Ave.

Items can be dropped off in the boxes at those listed locations. The boxes also include a list of needed items.

The items that are being collected include 24 count Crayola crayons, non-earbud headphones, Elmers glue sticks, Fiskar scissors, tissues, baby wipes, paper towels, eight-pack of large washable markers, black Expo markers, highlighters, yellow and blue folders with prongs, resealable sandwich bags, resealable gallon size plastic bags, water color paints, non-wheeled backpacks.

The drive is being hosted with the assistance of City of Fairborn employees, Walmart as well as Faircreek Church and First Presbyterian Chuch members. The drive is being held throughout January and February.

Submitted photo Community members can help collect school supplies for incoming kindergarten students through February. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/01/web1_fcsschoolsupplydrive.jpg Submitted photo Community members can help collect school supplies for incoming kindergarten students through February.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

