Howell appointed to Leadership Ohio board

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Public Health’s (GCPH) health commissioner has been appointed to the Leadership Ohio Board of Trustees.

Melissa Howell joins the board, along with Derrick Shelton and Adrian Thompson for the Class of 2019. Andrew Mangels also joins the board for the Class of 2018.

Leadership Ohio is based out of Blacklick, located just east of Columbus.

“All four of our newest board members embody the spirit of Leadership Ohio and bring talent, expertise and passion to our charge. We are very fortunate to have them on board as we continue to grow and strengthen Ohio’s public, private and civic leaders in the new decade,” said Lisa Duty, executive director.

Howell has been GCPH’s health commissioner since 2013. She directs over 60 full time public health professionals in daily operations, creates vision, and oversees the implementation of the strategies used to improve community health.

The four join the board as Leadership Ohio launches its application cycle for the much anticipated 2020 year. Leadership Ohio is currently seeking “motivated, passionate, intelligent, visionary, enthusiastic, committed, driven, energetic, dedicated, ambitious and inspired leaders” — individuals who want to create change in Ohio in 2020 and beyond. More information about the program can be found by visiting www.leadershipohio.org/program.

Leadership Ohio board members engage with business leaders, community members and elected officials throughout the state to explore the challenges and opportunities Ohioans face.