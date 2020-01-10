Commissioners set town halls for 2020

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners will host four town halls in their meeting room this year.

The town hall meetings in 2020 will serve as an opportunity for members of the public to address the commissioners on various items. There will be no set agenda.

Over the past few years, the board has hosted town halls in various cities, villages and townships. County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said they’re hoping for better attendance in 2020 with the set dates and location.

Town halls are set for the following Tuesdays at 6 p.m.: March 31, June 30, Sept. 29 and Nov. 17.

Beyond setting town hall dates, the commissioners reorganized Jan. 9 for the year.

Commissioner Bob Glaser will serve as president and Commissioner Dick Gould will serve as vice president.

Commissioner Tom Koogler was president in 2018 and 2019. The commissioners usually rotate the spot annually, made official by vote.

Regular meetings will continue to be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, or 9 a.m. on Tuesdays when there is a holiday. Four holidays will change regular meeting dates to Nov. 10, Nov. 24, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

Work sessions, which are informational and don’t include official action, may be held directly after meetings. Regular meetings and work sessions are open to the public at 35 Greene St.

