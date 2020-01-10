Centennial celebration: GCPH turning 100 years

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) will celebrate its centennial with an event on Tuesday, Feb. 4 — the same day the health board first met 100 years ago.

Since that day in 1920, public health services have changed in Greene County. GCPH moved into its new facility and earned accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board in 2018.

Community members are invited to the Centennial Celebration, which will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at GCPH, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia. The free event will feature a historical timeline, displays and health district information, refreshments and birthday cake.

Officials will also unveil a historical marker recognizing the centennial. The sign will be installed outside the building in the spring.

Residents are asked to RSVP by Friday, Jan. 17 by emailing lfox@gcph.info or calling 937-374-5669.

GCPH will celebrate the milestone all year, regularly posting historical facts on social media and hosting community events.

Readers can look out for a monthly column from GCPH staff in the Herald.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

