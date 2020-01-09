Fairborn Parks offering winter programs

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn Parks and Recreation Department is offering a number of opportunities this season to get out of the house, spend time with family and friends and beat the winter blues.

Programs are aimed at youth, adults and families. All programs require pre-registration, unless noted otherwise. For more information about the programs, email recreation@fairbornoh.gov or call 937-754-3090.

Programs are listed in chronological order:

Kids in the Kitchen (five-week series class)

Slated to take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15 through Feb. 12 at the Fairborn Senior Center; costs is $30 per Fairborn citizen, or $35 per non-Fairborn citizen and is open to individuals aged 8-13 years old. The classes will highlight knife skills, meal planning, nutrition and kitchen sanitation. Participants will cook up a new meal each week, including breakfast, appetizers and snacks, lunch, dinner or dessert.

Space is limited. Visit https://tpar.fairbornoh.gov/ParksRec_Prod/Home/Class/ClassDetailsById/61 to register.

Winter Wonderland Family Dance

Slated to take place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Rona Banquet Center; costs $25 per Fairborn family, or $30 per non-Fairborn family. A family includes up to four individuals, which additional attendees at $5 per individual. The dance is geared toward giving local families the opportunity to “dance their winter blues away.” Attendees will be offered a chicken, white cheddar mac-and-cheese and vegetable dinner, followed by learning some line dance techniques. The event will conclude with a winter-friendly dessert bar and additional time upon the dance floor.

The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 17; visit https://tpar.fairbornoh.gov/ParksRec_Prod/Home/Class/ClassDetailsById/64 to register.

Social Supper Club – Sensational Soups

Slated to take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Fairborn Senior Center; costs $10 per Fairborn citizen, or $13 per non-Fairborn citizen and is open to individuals aged 10 years and elder. The monthly supper club teaches individuals how to make various dishes and ends with eating the meals that are created. The January supper club will highlight “quick and easy sensational soups” including turkey chili and chicken and wild rice soup served up alongside salad and fresh rolls. The class will additionally highlight knife skills and kitchen sanitation. Board and card games will be broken out for attendees to enjoy while the meal is being eaten.

Visit https://tpar.fairbornoh.gov/ParksRec_Prod/Home/Class/ClassDetailsById/62 to register.

Roses Re-done Craft Night

Slated to take place 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Giovanni’s in Fairborn; costs $10 for Fairborn citizens, or $13 per non-Fairborn citizen and includes pizza and crafting supplies and is open to individuals aged 16 and elder. The class is scheduled to take place following Valentine’s Day, as it will highlight creative items attendees can make with their leftover roses. The workshop will teach attendees how to make a rose sugar scrub or pressed flower picture among a meal. Attendees are welcome to buy their own beverage.

Visit https://tpar.fairbornoh.gov/ParksRec_Prod/Home/Class/ClassDetailsById/65 to register. The class is subject to cancel up to three days prior due to low enrollment.

Social Supper Club – Comfort Foods

Slated to take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Fairborn Senior Center; costs $10 for Fairborn citizens or $13 for non-Fairborn citizens and is open to individuals aged 10 years and elder. The monthly supper club teaches individuals how to make various meals and invites attendees to eat what is created at the conclusion of the class. The February class will highlight comfort foods and attendees will make chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, fresh rolls and apple crisp. While attendees are eating, event officials will bring out board and card games for attendees to play.

Visit https://tpar.fairbornoh.gov/ParksRec_Prod/Home/Class/ClassDetailsById/63 to register.

Coming soon

While Old Man Winter is still in town, officials at the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Department are gearing up to welcome summer. Tennis camps, as well as youth and adult softball leagues will be offered once again in summer 2020. Registration for the tennis and softball programs will open up in the coming months. Information about the programs will be released by the city in the upcoming spring season.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

