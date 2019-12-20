Man sentenced in Sugarcreek Twp. fatal crash

XENIA — A Maineville man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and negligent assault in Xenia Municipal Court Dec. 11.

Adam C. Bishop, 30, admitted to causing the deaths of Menley Downs, 23, and Roselynn Bishop, 5, in a Feb. 3 Sugarcreek Township traffic crash, according to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller. Haller said in a release that Aiden Bishop, 6, sustained life altering injuries as a result of the crash. All three were passengers in a car operated by Bishop when he drove off Wilmington Pike and struck a concrete culvert, the release said.

Judge Michael Murry sentenced Bishop Dec. 17 to 180 days in jail with additional jail time suspended. The defendant was also ordered to serve three years of probation, 125 hours of community service, and given a 3-year operator’s license suspension. He was fined $1,250 plus court costs.