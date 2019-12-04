Children flip the switch, light up GMH tree

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Helping Santa Claus and Rick Dodds, president of Greene Memorial Hospital, children jump on stage to flip the switch Dec. 2, lighting up the Christmas tree for the season.
One child dictates a letter to Santa.
Festivities also included a band, carolers, and a live nativity scene.
Girls run around the newly-lit tree outside Greene Memorial Hospital.
