City seeks community Christmas tree

FAIRBORN — Halloween is just more than one week away — but the search for the 2019 community Christmas tree to illuminate Fairborn’s Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is on.

The city is seeking a donated fir, spruce, pine or any variety of evergreen to stand at the Main Street and Central Avenue intersection, serving as the centerpiece for Fairborn’s holiday festivities. Trees at least 25 feet tall and within city limits will be considered. If trees are near hanging wires and inside fences, they will not be considered.

Trees up for consideration will be reviewed by Fairborn staff members before making their selection. The selected tree and root ball will be removed by Fairborn employees, who will then plant fresh seeds. A sign highlighting the tree donors will also be placed with the tree.

To donate a tree, Fairborn citizens should contact the city at 937-754-3030 or email parks@fairbornoh.gov and provide their name, address, approximate tree height and location of the tree in the yard. The deadline to submit a tree for review is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Fairborn’s Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is slated for Friday, Dec. 6 with the tree lighting taking place at 6 p.m.

File photos The City of Fairborn is seeking a donated tree by one of its citizens to illuminate the Hometown Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting slated for Friday, Dec. 6. Pictured are city employees adorning a previous tree with lights ahead of the annual event.