FCS earns financial awards

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District has been awarded two national awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2018.

The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) have both awarded its highest honors to the Fairborn City School District — a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year 2018.

“The Fairborn City Schools have always been committed to assure taxpayer accountability and full financial disclosure of the operations of the school district. These national awards are recognition for this financial accountability and the hard work of the staff of the treasurer’s office,” said Kevin Philo, treasurer of Fairborn City Schools.

This award has gained the distinction of being a national award recognized by: Accounting professionals; bond counsel; underwriters; securities analysts; bond rating agencies; educational, teacher and citizen groups; and federal and state agencies.

“To compile this report, we have to undergo a vigorous audit every year by the State Auditor’s Office and receive the best opinion possible on our financial reports,” Philo said. “We invite this close scrutiny to achieve this goal and to maintain financial accountability and credibility.”