FCS hosts “Math Night”

Submitted photo

Fairborn Intermediate School received a “B” on the Ohio Department of Education State Report Card. With leadership of the administrative team and teachers, the building continues to work hard with students and families. The district hosted Family Fun Math Night to help parents and caregivers help their children with their homework.

