Empty Bowl helps homeless families, children

BEAVERCREEK — Because Interfaith Hospitality Network/ Schneider House of Hope (IHN) believes every child deserves a home, the 4th Annual Empty Bowl will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Hillside Chapel, 3515 Shakertown Road.

All proceeds from the event will benefit IHN in Xenia, which provides temporary housing, meals and resources to displaced children and their families in Greene County.

Reservations are not needed but can be placed by calling IHN at 937-372-0705. Tickets are $25 per person (free for children 5 and under) and may be purchased at the door.

Local restaurants are providing more than 15 soups such as loaded potato soup, chicken and dumpling soup, and minestrone for the event. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat soup, dinner rolls, beverage and dessert. Guest will pick out a hand-crafted ceramic bowl, which is microwaveable and dishwasher-safe.

The silent auction, conducted by Basim Blunt from WYSO, will include items such as “A Night Out” basket, an entertainment basket, an ice cream basket, a golf outing, BB Riverboat Cincinnati Cruise and more.

“Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a fun evening out. You will be helping our homeless children and their families,” Sue Mortsolf, IHN board president, said.

File photo Empty Bowl, which will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, features these ceramic bowls and all-you-can-eat soup to support Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greene County. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_bowls.jpg File photo Empty Bowl, which will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, features these ceramic bowls and all-you-can-eat soup to support Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greene County.