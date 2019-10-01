FVPC to light candles for domestic violence victims

BEAVERCREEK — Community members and county leaders are invited to light a candle and “Pause for Peace” at the annual candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at the The Greene Town Square.

Hosted by the Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC), the third annual vigil aims to raise awareness of domestic violence in Greene County during October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The entire community is invited to attend.

The program includes special music and the “Clothesline Project” — a display of story-telling T-shirts created by service recipients of the center.

The square is located in the center of The Greene Town Center.

For more information about this event, contact FVPC at 937-376-8526 or 937-426-6535.

Throughout the month of October, residents can also visit www.violencefreefutures.org and click on the “Power of the Purse” to donate to FVPC efforts of teaching victims about establishing financial security. The Health Path Foundation has promised to match dollar for dollar raised electronically up to $5,000.

FVPC will also host “Purses and Pastries” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Christ’s Church, 3770 Upper Bellbrook Road, Sugarcreek Township. Tickets for the luncheon are $35 and must be purchased at fvpcpurseevent.eventbrite.com.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s website www.odvn.org lists other events taking place throughout Ohio in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.